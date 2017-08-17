Transcript for Pence: 'Horrific terror attack' in Barcelona 'sickens us all'

For being. Lewdness and horrific terror attacks. The latest season car. Sen. The United States and condemns this terror attack. Miss soon. Crossfire today's terror attack. United States stands ready mrs. On this are dead. Prayers of all the American people.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.