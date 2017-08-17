Pence: 'Horrific terror attack' in Barcelona 'sickens us all'

More
In Panama, the vice president spoke about the deadly attack in Spain.
0:50 | 08/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pence: 'Horrific terror attack' in Barcelona 'sickens us all'
For being. Lewdness and horrific terror attacks. The latest season car. Sen. The United States and condemns this terror attack. Miss soon. Crossfire today's terror attack. United States stands ready mrs. On this are dead. Prayers of all the American people.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49281589,"title":"Pence: 'Horrific terror attack' in Barcelona 'sickens us all'","duration":"0:50","description":"In Panama, the vice president spoke about the deadly attack in Spain.","url":"/Politics/video/pence-horrific-terror-attack-barcelona-sickens-us-49281589","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.