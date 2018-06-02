Pence opens door to North Korea meeting

Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday signaled openness to a possible face-to-face meeting with North Korean officials on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics this month.
1:06 | 02/06/18

Comments
With regard any interaction. With the North Korean delegation. I have not requested a meeting foot. We'll see what happens are you president of general saying Canada had an opportunity presented itself sir that you might tell yourself to. At least read any North Korean official that Aaron well let me. Let me say president drop this city he always believes in talking. But I haven't requested any meeting. But we'll see what happens. But my message whatever the setting whoever is president. Will be the same. And that is that North Korea must once and for all. Abandon its nuclear weapons program ballistic. Missile ambitions and it must exceed to the wishes not only if nations across the region states. The nation's across the world are really abandoned those ambitions and enter the family of nations North Korea can have a better future. Militaristic. Education and contraception that it saw better fourth so people bidder for the region for news.

{"id":52879114,"title":"Pence opens door to North Korea meeting","duration":"1:06","description":"Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday signaled openness to a possible face-to-face meeting with North Korean officials on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics this month.","url":"/Politics/video/pence-opens-door-north-korea-meeting-52879114","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
