Transcript for Pence's national security adviser pick steps aside

An aide selected by vice president Mike Pence to be his national security advisor has now withdrawn from consideration. Fall in her report that president trump actually trying to block him from getting that job. According tax yes the website the president was furious after finding out that Jon Lerner. Had worked with a conservative group that ran anti trump ads before the 2016 election. Lerner now plans to continue in his current role as deputy to the UN ambassador Nikki Haley.

