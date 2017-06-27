Podesta defends Obama response to Russian hacking

John Podesta attended a closed-door interview on Capitol Hill Tuesday.
0:16 | 06/27/17

Transcript for Podesta defends Obama response to Russian hacking
Look I think they were. President and the entire administration were dealing with an unprecedented incidence of the weapons station. For itself. Russian cyber activity and I think you're trying to make those judgments they could. On behalf of the American people.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

