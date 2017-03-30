Poisoned Russian activist delivers rebuke of Putin regime before Senate

A Russian opposition activist who has been hospitalized twice in the last year in alleged poisonings by the Putin regime testified on Capitol Hill in a Senate hearing aimed at establishing counter-Russia funding.
0:54 | 03/30/17

Transcript for Poisoned Russian activist delivers rebuke of Putin regime before Senate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

