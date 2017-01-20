Transcript for Police Remove D.C Protesters

All right so we ask them activity will be feet up. Police acted as front. I think police are actually just trying to get to room that gates and they are pulling people right now and you feel happening here. And we see police taking two young women in custody. They've got these lot of guys right here as well. Morning. Again this is Janet over the ABC news digital live. Here just a couple blocks away from Pennsylvania Avenue for the parade route for the inauguration of Donald Trump. Right now this group of protesters is a dates when he disrupt they are. These protesters blocked or through the entry gate where the one security for the perimeter right here one of the checkpoints. Anything like. Police are actually. Are. Trying to pull these folks are you locked arms at this point. At this point we do see more police officers are arriving at this point. Who were trying to get control of the situation today and keep the peace here. This group they were singing chanting. They had their long arms were and are a lot. Over the channel right now. Yeah. Oh yeah. I DC metro police are simplicity now it's back right now honestly go to the other side. And comply with that as the Cary. It's a man they figured the custody right now one of the protesters. Who were right there that security gate. Thank you yeah. For me the protesters were seeing right now they're actually just pulling them from that area bringing them back to an area that's us. Outside of the barricades. An outside of the perimeter. And so we are not seen the rest itself we're just seeing police removing people at this point.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.