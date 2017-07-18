Transcript for Political rhetoric getting uglier in light of new health care plans?

So, let us all take a moment to bow our heads at the death of the Republican health care bill. This bill has been born and died and born and died and born and died. But it's dead again. And the new guy has been all over Twitter calling to repeal it. That's right. Repeal it and replace it right now, or replace it later. The most disturbing thing about all of this is it's gotten very hateful. Like Nevada Republican official Diana Orrick retweeted an article calling for senator John McCain to just die already. I mean, which is just -- she included -- and now she has apologized because of course people went, what the hell. But come on, now. This is a little out of control. She did tweet and apologize. Yes, she apologized. My apologies. Today's retweet was disrespectful. Senator McCain is an American hero. I don't wish anyone harm. The article said and I quote, I sincerely genuinely hope that senator John McCain's heart stops beating and he is subsequently declared dead by a qualified medical professional very soon. That's not very vague. It's not vague and that's why -- that's why I'm like, listen, you're supposed to be -- this is somebody inour own party. You got to go. They got to replace you. That's ridiculous. Who is a war hero also by the way. Wrote it in the first place is a Bernie Sanders person. She's a lefty. Death threats. I'm just saying both sides -- Everybody's got to -- but the bottom line is like, what is going on here? What is going on? It's gotten nastier than it's ever been and we talked about the sort of deevolution of our civility towards one another and I think we're seeing it in government certainly, but people are really concerned about their health care. ABC news and "The Washington post" did a poll, two to one Americans prefer the affordable care act over this new Republican plan, and I think what's also interesting is that the senate themselves -- the senate Republicans and their staff were exempt from the health care coverage offered by this new plan. I think it should be mandatory that they have to have whatever they decide on. That's only fair. It's only fair. It used to be called I want what you got. Remember that? This is a life or death situation. People didn't really appreciate Obamacare when it was actually working and doing well because they thought -- people have a fantasy we're going to get rid of this and we're going to get something really, really good because the con man in the white house told them that. Yeah. And now they realize, hey, you know, it's like -- you know that song, they put in a parking lot and you don't even know what you've lost until it's gone. It feels like that. For all the years -- sorry, for all the years of complaining they didn't work on a new version though. Then they decided, oh shoot, you want us to do something about this? Maybe it's time to repeal and replace Mcconnell. That would be good. I think this violent rhetoric comes from both sides. You had senator Dean heller this week, got a horrible message that said -- someone had said, you know, if I die as a result of this bill getting passed, I'm going to take you with me. Who said that? This is senator Dean heller, a protester, someone who protested the passing of this bill. You have it on both sides. It's coming at Republicans, at Democrats. Coming at Democrats? Yeah. It's coming from both sides toward both sides is what I'm saying and I think -- Who started it. Who started it? Yeah -- It actually started in 1776. This is not the nastiest it's been. That's true. You know. This has been -- this is par for the course. We haven't seen a lot of it like this, but this has always been nasty, but I guess my annoyance is that wishing people dead isn't going to change the fact that the bill that the Republicans put out stinks. That's true. And even the Republicans say it stinks. That's right. You have -- Maybe now is the time -- maybe now is the time for everybody to shut up and sit down and say, okay, let's look at the stuff that doesn't work. Forget about it being Obamacare. There's nothing you can do. You can call it Kennedy care or Kerry care or Obamacare, it is health care for the American people. Let's start with that and figure out what doesn't work, hold the feet to the fire of those companies that have not helped us make it better and let's figure out how to make it work because I'm really sick of everybody who doesn't have to worry about health care talking about it needs to go without having any idea. I'm just tired of it. It's not jt Republicans. It's regular people too. Because if you -- if you've never had to deal -- if you've never not had any health care, you don know how desperate people are. So take that into consideration and let's all sit down and look at what doesn't work and fix that. The problem for me -- like there's a fundamental difference between the way a lot of Democrats around a lot of Republicans want to handle this. A lot of Democrats feel that having a more government-centered -- government-run system is a better solution. I have to tell you -- I have to tell you, what the republicaps and the Democrats want is no longer the issue. It's what the people need. It's what the -- because people didn't like Obamacare but nobody said, hey insurance company, you don't get to do this either, you know. We have served so many masters that the people are not getting service, and frankly, I'm sick of it. I want them to shut up about Obamacare or this care or that, just fix it. Fix what doesn't work, and if it doesn't work, throw it out and then move on and fix the other crap you're supposed to be doing. Remember what it was before Obamacare, people with pre-existing conditions could not get insurance. Yes. And they went to the emergency room. Where did they go? I often think what if you have an illness and you have no insurance? I had a girlfriend who had no insurance. She needed a hip replacement. She flew to India because it was cheaper to get it there. It actually was cheaper to fly to India and pay them and she got the best care she said. It was like a hotel. I often think what did people do. What they did is went into an origin emergency room. What if you have an ongoing illness. You can't take care of that. That's why people said listen, we got to figure out what to do because the Republicans said too much money is coming out. You know, you can't have it both ways, and all of you who are serving us, y'all better get with the program. Yeah but whoopi -- We want what you got. We want the same care you're getting. Let's not forget, the bottom line has always been for this group of people who's in power right now is not to give people health care but to give tax cuts to the very healthy. That is an unfair assessment. That is not a fair assessment of what Republicans want. Let's come back to it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.