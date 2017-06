Transcript for Politicians strike unifying note in wake of Virginia shooting

We may have our differences. But we do well. In times like these to remember that everyone who serves. In our nation's capital. Is here because. Above all they love our country. We are united. We are united in our shock. We are united are English. We are strongest. When we are unify. And when we work together. For the common good. My prayer is that we can resolve our differences in the way that furthers the preamble to the constitution. Takes us closer. Two. We are one house the people's house united in our humanity. It is that humanity. Which will win the day and it always will. God bless I yield.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.