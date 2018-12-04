Transcript for Pompeo in hot seat during confirmation grilling

Secretary of state nominee Mike Pompeo grilled on Capitol Hill today during a contentious confirmation hearing. Pompeo assured members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that he would fill positions left vacant by former secretary. Rex Tillerson. He also said that he will toughen US policy towards Russia. Democrats though skeptical of Pompeo calling him a war hawk who has make controversial comments about minorities including. Calling gay marriage a perversion. Is being gay a perversion. Senator I went out the politician at a very clear view. Whether. It was appropriate for to same sex persons to merit stand by that we so its monopoly it's appropriate for. To gay people the merry that I continue to hold that view view it. Asked whether he agrees with president trump that Robert Muller's probe into Russian meddling is a witch hunt Pompeo refused to give his opinion.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.