Transcript for Pot Advocates Plan to Hand Out 4,200 Free Joints on Inauguration Day

Who posed there it's not every day that we watched joints rolled up and preparation. For the presidential inauguration. You have mining. Choi version of a joined Adam and insurers as he's not blowing smoke this pot was grown at his home. He wants to send a strong message to Donald Trump on the day he becomes president it's it tightrope of that so much as it is. Anti prohibition at is generally agree DC and which pushed the legalization of marijuana in the district. Now he wants his movement to go to national soul hand out free hot and ask people to light up four minutes and twenty seconds in Detroit. Its organizers have said they will flock here to the National Mall around 10 on the morning of January 20 and hands out 4202. Point. Along the way. We are wise to say publicly that word hey you know all the way before we get to the national that's because possessing or smoking pot on federal property is illegal in DC. The district allows anyone over the age of 21 to have up to two ounces or less in public and give someone a house of at least the same age. One ounce the group for twenty USA. Will be at the an operation but not with the joint. We had every intention of keeping up the pressure we just simply want it Donald Trump the chance to get into office and tell us please can do for twenty USA supports ending marijuana prohibition act the federal level we're tired of being ignored. We we we we're gonna smell it out in northwest Washington Cheryl Connor ABC 7 NEWS.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.