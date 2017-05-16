Transcript for Potential 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls take aim at Trump

And they should not have to worry. That anyone much less the commander in chief. Mike carelessly put their lives in danger by type bolting the intelligence that they've wrist. So much to collect or damage essential relationships with our intelligence sharing partners. I believe it is time for my Republican colleagues to put country ahead of party. And join us and hold this president accountable. And it is far past time that a special prosecutor be appointed to oversee the FBI's investigation into Russia. I'm so happy deceit activism and marching and organizing. But I'm telling you right now. If we make this all about Donald Trump. We've seen demagogues before we've seen. Public demeanor Russa it in McCarthyism for other competent com and goal might calling is not. To have this party defined by what we're against the poor against we must be defined by the dream of America for all Americans. But when you have the president the United States disclosing allegedly disclosing secret information. I'm ads are function in the senate is oversight of intelligence agency's. Oversight of judicial. The Justice Department we need to get a hold back. Because one it's a risk to our intelligence. And our agents out in the field to its a risk to our relationship with allies and three it's putting people in danger. Our intelligence secrets are not gossip. And that his personal desire to impress his Russian buddies. Does not outweigh the safety security and lives of Americans and our allies. Now. Country no one is above the law including the president top. So I believe it's incumbent upon all of us regardless of party to stand up and fight back harder than ever. On these Tice your rush out we must not stop until we have full transparency accountability. And that means not voting for an FBI director until a special prosecutor it's names.

