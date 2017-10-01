Now Playing: Preview of President Obama's Farewell Address

Now Playing: President Obama to Deliver Farewell Address

Now Playing: Tom Hanks Reacts to President Obama's Farewell Address

Now Playing: President Barack Obama's Farewell Address

Now Playing: Thousands Gather to Hear President Obama's Farewell Address

Now Playing: Day 1 of Sen. Sessions Confirmation Hearing Comes to a Close

Now Playing: President Obama's Farewell Address to the Nation

Now Playing: President-Elect Donald Trump Calls for Immediate Repeal of Obamacare

Now Playing: Top Intelligence Officials Questioned About Conclusion That Russia Hacked Emails

Now Playing: Jeff Sessions Comes Under Fire During Attorney General Confirmation Hearing

Now Playing: Sen. Franken Accuses Sen. Sessions of Misrepresenting His Record on Civil Rights

Now Playing: Sen. Jeff Sessions Confirmation Highlights

Now Playing: NAACP President Sherrilyn Ifill Talks Sen. Sessions and Civil Rights

Now Playing: Sessions Says Trump Tape Comments Would 'Clearly' Be Sexual Assault

Now Playing: Inside Trump's Business Empire

Now Playing: DACA Beneficiary Shares Concerns During Confirmation Hearing for Gen. John Kelly

Now Playing: Sessions Dismisses Racism Claim, Hints at What Trump DOJ Might Look Like

Now Playing: NAACP Members Raise Concerns Over Trump's Pick for Attorney General

Now Playing: FBI Director Testifies on Russia Hacking