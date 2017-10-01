President Barack Obama's Farewell Address

More
At his farewell address in Chicago, President Obama shares reflections on the accomplishments of his administration and thoughts on the challenges ahead.
3:00 | 01/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Barack Obama's Farewell Address

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44695913,"title":"President Barack Obama's Farewell Address","duration":"3:00","description":"At his farewell address in Chicago, President Obama shares reflections on the accomplishments of his administration and thoughts on the challenges ahead.","url":"/Politics/video/president-barack-obamas-farewell-address-44695913","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.