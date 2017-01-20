Transcript for President Donald Trump Travels to Inaugural Parade

Now that motorcade continues to inch along. Carrying newly minted president trump personally aligning it term and vice president Mike Pence and his wife as well. We are rather Chris make their way back to the White House and that was this going to be a parade you guys stick around. Entitlements if let's see if the president and the new president gets out walks which is it big purely guessing game currently does happen. To great effect. And there had been some. Speculation that the spot in which he wouldn't get out walk would be in front of his new hotel. Because the birthdays will be passing right by it and yes because front. It hadn't seen it quite a scene you know again. We've. Full acknowledgment that many Americans have many different feeling very very different strong feelings about this day art to deny the visual impact. Something like this. It is extraordinary the way that we welcomed me. Each new president. And that di tale the events today it's just. It's incredible what we do and how we celebrated and I know we've mentioned this phrase again and again today that's peaceful transfer of power that we have called into a lot of places. Where that is not the norm and we comments from one of those plays that I will tell you a lot of former presidents prime ministers make their way out of a country. In a very different way who shouldn't that it helped. Left. Washington DC for California today and it's it is. It is a remarkable thing and it is one of the things that holds us together as a nation that we are able to do this regardless of what happened over the election cycle regardless of our views moving forward regardless. Of what will happen. In terms of policy or anything else that day happens in this thing. And this is the shadow of the reviewing stand where people that he carried will be watching that parade. What's again there's. Doctor Ben Carson one time rival to Donald Trump during the Republican primaries now. Up for a job. As secretary of housing and urban development. Sitting next sitting next to representative Tom price. Who is. Very controversial nominee for. Health and human services. It would be his job to. Both repeal and replace. Or help in the repealing and replacing what is known as obamacare. Also known as the Affordable Care Act. And that review instead easing analysts have safe street that is that's where that comes your heading right now but again the question will they get out and try to. Give us a photo op and relish some of their supporters along the parade route we also understand that there may well be some. Some protesters along this parade route and if you've been following the news today you'll know. That. There's been. Some rather robust and in some cases destructive protests going on in. In in the city of Washington DC but can't tell you street you can see there handing out. May be either trump branded or or presidential seal branded a blank keys for people who are going to be watching the parade and what I imagine is not a heated viewing stand. Very hot tickets to the right. Still okay Amy you know could hear her political that it if you're sitting in that viewing fan are you a major donor. I believe it's. Someone close the traps that is very hot tickets be able to sit there with sit with the present United States in this sampling and now we want me not heeded it is covered in this comfortable but really the proximity to power and that's you know Washington. In that. That's the poll that's the pivot point that all Washington senators around his approximate the powers of the threat to president exactly as of an honor thank you mile.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.