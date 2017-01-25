'President Donald Trump: The White House Interview,' Tonight at 10/9c only on ABC

More

President Donald Trump sits down with David Muir in his historic first interview from the White House – what will he say? Watch the one-hour primetime special tonight at 10/9c only on ABC.

0:15 | 01/25/17

Transcript for 'President Donald Trump: The White House Interview,' Tonight at 10/9c only on ABC
He's his story first interview from the White House happens tonight on ABC. President trump deep that you are no questions off limits president Donald Trump the White House interview tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

