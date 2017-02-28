Transcript for President George W. Bush critiques Trump administration

Even the former president George W. Bush is breaking his silence about the current administration saying he doesn't like the racism. And the name calling that's going on and that the media is indispensable for democracy. He took a whole bunch hits Nixon took hits Nixon had sucked humorous. Thing about himself that he went on lap band which was an entertainment so back in the day. You know don't get a sense of humor duke if you do this job you red alert a laugh. We have. About this is that Donald has now done something that's what he would never do I like him. I liked the fact that George Bush. I like George Bush now is what I'm trying to say. I'm having trouble saying he's actually like I'm not. Now stands and then he's made it like George much it might even Bartlett and his painting. I don't know any better than I was the only. Republic can yeah during his administration that stood up. I guess I was so we don't need a wall we need a better program yeah yeah the Republicans. Are. Gave him such hell. How about that that he had to say okay five go build the wall they never did but you know. Barack. I don't mind that a president that you disagree with that yes you know sedan. But what goes starts you know what but who stars with name calling who starts went. Aggressive behavior of those starts Colin folks who are actually got our back. Saying you know you not doing what just most of you he is set up an aggression. Yeah or maybe the other president has sent up the aggression banner out the here is George W. Bush said not one word about Obama this guy's in their forty days and the president previous president had to speak out yeah questioning and other presidents I'm now going to get on board might isn't real. Coarsening I think about our Carl served because of of of this new presidency but what I thought about this morning was. You've got president truck getting into office and instituting this travel ban against Muslim well you have George W. Bush. You don't residing over 9/11 there no travel bans against Muslim men when you would think it might have made a little more sense. What they did was they had the federal government closed the airports and so what I think we're seeing contrast is the president president W bush. Who really was a little more thoughtful. And while he was a rally they have ever coming up Elie said he had more or. There were young and how that. It's also interesting the bush sent or even the President Bush hasn't been you know openly critical of the agenda he doesn't like to do that in many ways the bush center is holding immigration ceremonies with us reproductive health plans and Africa training he and yet women yes he had given a quote out saying there's many ways to speak your mind it one of distraction I think what you're gonna see is a lot of his action comes through the bush center to even though he may not be locally critical little you know he's gonna like I don't worry stand is equivalent to ban that was was. It's that way. Now but not Dick Cheney is not rent compared to what they spread out added adds if you are calling Kim cities making. I guess that this cannot now does manic cat is a hall of Canada and get fixed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.