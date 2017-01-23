Ex-President George HW Bush Moved Out of ICU

The Bushes' 72-year marriage is the longest of any presidential couple.
0:28 | 01/23/17

Encouraging headline tonight former president George H. W. Bush is out of intensive care now. This new picture tonight his wife Barbara by his side both been hospitalized in Houston mrs. bush is going home today. Their doctor saying they are anxious to be released because they got plans think this comment to me. You need to get us out of here in tuned who got a host a Super Bowl that's right. Had a Super Bowl party Mr. Bush could go home as early as Friday of course we're pulling for the former president.

