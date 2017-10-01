President Obama Announces Affordable Care Act as Law

President Obama declared the sweeping health care legislation as law after signing the bill on March 23, 2010.
0:22 | 01/10/17

Today. After almost a century of trying. Today after. Over a year of debate. Today. After all the books have been tallied. Health insurance reform becomes law the United States of America.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

