Transcript for President Obama Boards Flight For Palm Springs Vacation

Quick trip out to Andrews Air Force Base. Where the president and his family the former president and Stanley just ordered a plane took off upon free California ABC's David Wright. It's right there David tell us what you saw and heard. Well Dan this had to be one of the toughest hours of Obama's presidency. Are. Its former president is sort or residency. He boarded what used to be Air Force One now called special air mission 28000. By the tail number after saying good bye. Two about a thousand supporters. And service members here in an airplane hangar. He told them. Yes we did. And yet even as he was speaking those words. This leave the screen was split it used on Donald Trump. I'm doing. Some of his legacy with the stroke of a and and Obama is now taking his family vacation to Palm Springs. Ato take them someplace warm. And it's about ten degrees warmer there. Clearly he was delighted to be getting on that plane told the crowd here I have an incentive to speak quickly. It is I mean if ago. All right that is ABC's David Wright at live for us at Andrews Air Force Base David thank you so much. For making the time.

