Transcript for President Obama Saying Farewell, Reflecting on Presidency

President Obama's saying. Farewell. Reflecting on his eight years in the White House. America's a better and stronger place. That was when we start. And issuing a clear called to action. I'm asking you to believe. Not in my ability to bring about change but in yours. The president's final address coming in its explosive but unsubstantiated. Allegation. That president elect Donald Trump was personally compromise by the Russians during its when he thirteen trip to Moscow. And trump aides were involved in organizing the Russian hack of the Democratic Party. Democratic political operatives delivering this information in a dust created the FBI and later to numerous news organizations including ABC news. Before and after the election. Officials told ABC news the dossier provides no back up evidence that the allegations were too explosive and salacious not to be investigated. Trump expressing his outrage on Twitter Tuesday night rating fake news a total political witch hunt. The dossier was reportedly presented as part of the intelligence briefings to both President Obama and trump last week. Some specific allegations prompting sharp denials. The allegation that one of Trump's top lawyers met with the Russians in Prague in August. He told us Michael Coen told us I've never bend to Prague in my life. FBI director James called me impressed by lawmakers Tuesday if he's investigating ties between Russian officials and trump supporters. It source in a public forum we never confirm or deny it pending investigation. ABC news has not verified the claims in the dossier they gained currency among intelligence and law enforcement officials as Donald Trump continued to defer and Russia. And praise Vladimir Putin Karen Travers ABC news Washington.

