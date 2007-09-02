President Obama on Guantanamo Bay

On Sept. 2, 2007, Obama promises to close the Guantanamo Bay detention center in Cuba. Obama makes his case on Feb. 23, 2016, for the prison to close.
0:19 | 01/10/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for President Obama on Guantanamo Bay
And when I'm president. We won't reject torture without exception or equivocation. We will close Guantanamo. The detention facility at Guantanamo Bay does not advance our national security. It undermines it.

