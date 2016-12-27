President Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Abe Lay Wreath at Pearl Harbor

President Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe toss flower petals into the water at Pearl Harbor.
2:14 | 12/27/16

