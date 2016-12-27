Now Playing: President Obama's Remarks at Pearl Harbor Ceremony

Now Playing: Japan's Prime Minister Remarks at Pearl Harbor Ceremony

Now Playing: Trump Tower Lobby in NYC is Evacuated

Now Playing: President Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Abe Lay Wreath at Pearl Harbor

Now Playing: Japanese Prime Minister to Make Historic Trip to Pearl Harbor

Now Playing: Obama vs Trump in Dispute Over Who Would Have Won

Now Playing: Donald Trump Announces His Intention to Dissolve the Trump Foundation

Now Playing: Donald Trump Tweets Holiday Greetings

Now Playing: President Obama Speaks to Troops in Hawaii on Christmas

Now Playing: Trump Inauguration Celebration is Coming up Short on Talent

Now Playing: Trump Administration Suggests Shift in US Policy After a UN Security Council Vote

Now Playing: UN Security Council Condemns Israeli Settlements

Now Playing: Donald Trump's Latest Rant on Twitter Goes Nuclear

Now Playing: Sean Spicer: Everything You Need to Know

Now Playing: Donald Trump Tweets Potential Foreign Policy

Now Playing: Donald Trump Surprises With Nuclear Weapons Tweet

Now Playing: Trump Announces Press Secretary, Communications Director

Now Playing: Road to the White House: A Year in Review

Now Playing: Trump Sons Skipping Event That Promised Donors Access to President-Elect