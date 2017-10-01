President Obama Pitches His Immigration Plan at a Rally in Las Vegas

More
A day after unveiling his plan to extend legal status to nearly 5 million undocumented immigrants, Obama sought to build support for his executive action with a speech on Nov. 21, 2014, at Del Sol High School.
0:26 | 01/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Obama Pitches His Immigration Plan at a Rally in Las Vegas
Wouldn't raise the structural liberty weather back to the world. We did it with their lights. Shining as a beacon to the world. And whether we were Irish or Italians or Germans crossed from the Atlanta or Japanese or Chinese crossing the Pacific. What are we crossed the Rio Grande or flew here from all over the world. Generations of immigrants who made this country into what it is it's what makes us special.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44554098,"title":"President Obama Pitches His Immigration Plan at a Rally in Las Vegas","duration":"0:26","description":"A day after unveiling his plan to extend legal status to nearly 5 million undocumented immigrants, Obama sought to build support for his executive action with a speech on Nov. 21, 2014, at Del Sol High School. ","url":"/Politics/video/president-obama-pitches-immigration-plan-rally-las-vegas-44554098","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.