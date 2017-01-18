President Obama's Final News Conference

More
In his final White House press conference, President Obama answered a range of questions from Chelsea Manning to his advice for Donald Trump.
2:53 | 01/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Obama's Final News Conference

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44865506,"title":"President Obama's Final News Conference","duration":"2:53","description":"In his final White House press conference, President Obama answered a range of questions from Chelsea Manning to his advice for Donald Trump.","url":"/Politics/video/president-obamas-final-news-conference-44865506","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.