President Obama's Remarks at Pearl Harbor Ceremony

More
President Barack Obama and the prime minister of Japan visit the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor.
14:37 | 12/27/16

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Obama's Remarks at Pearl Harbor Ceremony

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44422418,"title":"President Obama's Remarks at Pearl Harbor Ceremony","duration":"14:37","description":"President Barack Obama and the prime minister of Japan visit the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor.","url":"/Politics/video/president-obamas-remarks-pearl-harbor-ceremony-44422418","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2016 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.