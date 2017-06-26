Transcript for Reagan taps Kennedy as Supreme Court nominee in '87

Judge Kennedy is had to make two round trip from California to Washington in order to finally be nominated to the Supreme Court. He came a couple of weeks ago only to have the president decide on judge Ginsburg. When judge Ginsburg's nomination went up in smoke. Judge Kennedy came back because the president and his advisors finally collectively decided that Kennedy really was the man the senate might actually confirm. We begin our reporting from Washington tonight with Sam Donaldson. Getting to the White House through a freak early season Washington snowstorm wasn't easy. But the president wasn't waiting to unveil his latest choice for the Supreme Court. Anthony Kenneth a 51 year old federal circuit court judge from California. I guess by now it's. No secret the judge Kennedy has been on the very shortest of my short list for some time now. Well yes but not ahead of judge Robert Bork who went down in flames as the senate floors or judge Douglas Ginsburg who went up in marijuana smoke in the senate cloak rooms he. But this time both attorney general Edwin Meese and she doesn't ask Howard Baker's pulled together instead of separately it. On a recommendation to the president I believe that this time everyone paid close attention to the checking process the experience of the last several months. It's made all of us a bit wiser administration officials question judge candidate for three hours on Sunday. The FBI questioned him for ten hours on Monday and Tuesday. And President Reagan who hadn't even bothered to meet judge Ginsburg is second pick before choosing him question Kennedy himself Monday evening. In fact the nomination wasn't formally offered to him until fifteen minutes before announcing it. Kennedy who thanked the president before posing with his family didn't seem to mind I'm looking forward. Do this scrutiny that the senate. Should give any nominee and at the start of its constitutional due to. If you are in effect finished third choice courtesy. I'm delighted that this non cash yeah. But some of the president's hardcore conservative backers may not be. After all a month ago at a new Jersey Republican rally mr. Reagan had defiantly promised the senate what he would do if it defeated his first choice judge Bork. And if I have to appoint another one. Try to find one that they've object to just as much as they did for the today having chosen a conservative regarded as far more moderate than judge force the president's had to eat his words. Sometimes you make a facetious remark can somebody takes it seriously and you wish you'd never said it and that's one for me. And there was one for attorney general Edwin meets on the background check on judge Ginsburg. Over the last. About a man who lives in confirms that. For positions in government. That means maybe in other people's dog house but not the present. Judge Kennedy may not be the hard right cup of tee but he may be confirmable and that is something the president desperately needs now. At least he's over one hurdle judge Kennedy said today he has never smoked marijuana. Sam Donaldson ABC news the White House.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.