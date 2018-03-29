Transcript for President Trump alludes to Shulkin's firing during Ohio speech

Just like we're going to have choices. At the VA and of choice these great people you but also have choice with jobs. You're gonna have choice would jobs out veterans they got apt choice. And you're gonna have Joyce would job. We're going to be investing you know workers and improving our health care facilities war. Our incredible veterans were making some changes and we made a lot of progress with the matters. But I want to get them choice. And they didn't give us choice the Democrats didn't want that that's to have choice when the vets are on line. Because there's. 25 day wait is it six month wait. Guys are alive and women. The events that great there are greatest people. And bill me. I. And it could be fixed by the time they see the doctor. It's over. It's over. Wouldn't have real choice. That's why I've made some changes because I wasn't happy with the speed. With which our veterans were taking care. I wasn't happy with it and we made a lot of progress the accountability act. The years they've been trying to get it for decades if you're trying to get VA accountability. When somebody does a bad job of the veterans administration. They couldn't do anything about they were protecting you could do anything they had seen its. Treated our vets Horrow. Horrow worse than a movie. They had people that would noir you couldn't do anything I had passed. The accountability accountable. Accountability. And now when it our bats when and working. Our vets. We say a jam. You're fired get out of here see him get out. Get out how is a big deal. How is a big deal. No accountability. We got that chance nobody talks about it talk about it they don't want to talk about. But I'm doing that for the bats and we made changes because we want. Then taking care we want them to have choice. So that they can run to a private doctor. And take care and we've obtained from congress an additional two billion dollars. To improve. Veterans' medical facilities that's everything they want. You've been but the veteran.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.