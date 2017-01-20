President Trump to Americans: 'You Will Never Be Ignored Again'

The 45th president of the United States repeated during his inaugural address his campaign promise to "make America great again.
1:48 | 01/20/17

He this citizens of America. Are now giant. And a great national effort to rebuild our country. And we Stewart's run. Or all of our. Today. We are not merely transferring power from one administration to an or from one party tuna. But we are transferring power from Washington DC. And giving it back to you enough people. January 21 here. 2017. Will be remembered. As the day that people became the rulers of this nation again Americans. Want great schools within June. Safe neighborhoods within FM news and good jobs. For themselves. These news. Hard jobs. In the hands of rights use. And a righteous. Come. So to all Americans in every city near and far small and large from mountains amount. From ocean ocean. His words. You will never be ignored again. Together. We will make America strong again. We will make America wealthy again we will make America proud again. We will make America safe again and yes they get there. Will make America. Great again. And god bless America.

