-
Now Playing: Pistol-Wielding Texas Grandma Runs Off Armed Intruder
-
Now Playing: President Trump faces mounting pressure to prove his unsubstantiated wiretap allegations
-
Now Playing: President Trump commends US Secret Service for its handling of White House intruder
-
Now Playing: White House takes credit for 235,000 jobs created in February
-
Now Playing: Justice Department has until Monday to turn over any evidence supporting Obama wiretapping allegations
-
Now Playing: Spicer says Flynn's foreign lobbying was 'a personal matter'
-
Now Playing: Trump projects confidence on GOP health care bill
-
Now Playing: Trump expected to travel to pitch GOP health care plan to voters
-
Now Playing: FBI director meets with congressional leaders
-
Now Playing: EPA chief's language on climate change contradicts the agency's website
-
Now Playing: Tillerson steps away from possible pipeline decisions
-
Now Playing: FBI Director James Comey attends private meeting with top lawmakers
-
Now Playing: House Republicans determined to repeal and replace Obamacare
-
Now Playing: White House: Obamacare repeal 'not getting jammed through'
-
Now Playing: Rep. Cummings asks Trump to soften talk about black communities
-
Now Playing: Jon Huntsman accepts Russia ambassadorship nomination
-
Now Playing: First lady Melania Trump's popularity rises
-
Now Playing: Senators demand wiretap records from DOJ, FBI
-
Now Playing: White House launches 'full court press' to sell health care plan
-
Now Playing: Women gather in Los Angeles to mark International Women's Day