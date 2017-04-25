Transcript for President Trump congratulates NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, talks sending humans to Mars

But this is what we want to know now, because astronaut Peggy Whitson just broke the record for spending the longest time in space, and you know what called to congratulate her and discuss the future of interest plplanetary travel. Take a look. Tell me, what do you think is the actual time to send humans to Mars? I think it will approximately be during the 2030s. We want to do it during my first term or at worst during my second term so we'll have to speed that up a little bit, okay? Is he going to go? Bye. Did you just wave bye? Bye-bye to him. They would just send him back. Yeah, they'll send him back. They'll be like, don't send that up in here. We don't want that up in here either. It's like he didn't prep at all for that. You imagine going into a meeting and someone in that administration should say you're going to be speaking with so and so. This is what we've done on the issue, this is what we feel, this is our stance. Because we went into that with almost no information. Ivanka is sitting right next to him. But they're pushing through all these executive orders and saying that should show progress and yet he's not remembering one he did already. He signed this bill. He signed it. It authorizes $19.5 billion for nasa in 2018 and gives retired nasa astronauts lifetime health care for all space related issues in case they get possessed, they can go get some help. You're absolutely right, why doesn't he know that he did that? He signed it so, you know, you can't lose sight of the fact that he called this woman and she had to educate him about something that he authorized. That was concerning to me. Also, the bill he signed Ames for a 2033 launch and nasa is saying they can push it up but they need an influx of cash, and this is a guy who's coming in talking about fiscal discipline, he's going to cut everything. This is a guy who doesn't believe in science, okay, let's start with that. That's true. Let's start with that, you know. It's crazy. He also believes in cutting everything. How is he telling them speed it up -- he wants them to speed it up because it's going to look good in the history books. No, he wants to build hotels there. You know that's where he's going. It was $19.5 billion in funding but what's interesting is long musk says that's not going to change anything, that's not going to move the space program forward in terms of commercial flights to Mars. I don't understand why he signed the order. Was it just optics? Even that amount of money is not going to -- No, listen, you know, it ain't going to happen, man. Okay? That's not going to happen. You know, this is why you need to know stuff, because you need to know what these astronauts go through, you need to know the preparation of what it takes to go to Mars. I mean, come on, man. You signed the damn bill, damn. Yeah.

