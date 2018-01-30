Transcript for President Trump delivers his first State of the Union Address

Mr. Speaker, Mr. Vice president, members of congress, the first lady of the united States and my fellow Americans, less than one year has passed since I first stood at this podium in this ajestic chamber to speak on behalf of the American people and to address their concerns, their hopes and their dreams. That night, our new administration had already taken very swift action. A new tide of optimism was already sweeping across our land. Each day since, we have gone forward with a clear vision and a righteous mission to make America great again for all Americans. Over the last year, we have made incredible progress and achieved extraordinary success. We have faced challenges we expected and others we could have never imagined. We have shared in the heights of victory and the pains of hardship. We have endured floods and fires and storms. But through it all, we have seen the beauty of America's soul and the steel in America's spine. Each test has forged new American heroes to remind us who we are and show us what we can be. We saw the volunteers of the cajun Navy racing to the rescue with their fishing boats to save people in the aftermath of a totally devastating hurricane. We saw strangers shielding strangers from a hail of gunfire on the Las Vegas strip. We heard tales of Americans like coast guard petty officer Ashley lepert, who is here tonight in the gallery with Melania. Ashlee was aboard one of the first helicopters on the scene during hurricane Harvey. Through 18 hours of wind and rain, Ashlee braved live power lines and deep water to help save more than 40 lives. Ashlee, we all thank you. Thank you very much. We heard about Americans like firefighter David Dahlberg. He's here with us also. David faced down walls of flame to rescue almost 60 children trapped at a California summer camp threatened by those devastating wildfires. To everyone still recovering in Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Puerto Rico and the virgin Islands, everywhere, we are with you, we love you and we always will pull through together, always. Thank you to David and the brave people of California. Thank you very much, David. Great job. Some trials over the past year touched this chamber very personally. With us tonight is one of the toughest people ever to serve in this house, a guy who took a bullet, almost died and was back to work three and a half months later, the legend from Louisiana, congressman Steve Scalise. I think they like you, Steve. We're incredibly grateful for the heroic efforts of the capital police officers, theal sand dree Ya police and the doctors, nurses and paramedics who saved his life and the lives of many others, some in this room. And the aftermath -- yes. Yes. And the aftermath of that terrible shooting, we came together, not as Republicans or Democrats, but as representatives of the people. But it is not enough to come together only in times of tragedy. Tonight, I call upon all of us to set aside our differences, to seek out common ground and to summon the unity we veed to deliver for the people. This is really the key. These are the people we were elected to serve. Thank you. Over the last year, the world has seen what we always knew, that no people on Earth are so fearless or daring or determined as Americans. If there is a mountain, we climb it. If there's a frontier, we cross it. If there's a challenge, we tame it. If there's an opportunity, we seize it. So, let's begin tonight by recognizing that the state of our union is strong, because our people are strong. And together, we are building a safe, strong and proud America.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.