Transcript for President Trump digs in on tariffs, says he's protecting American workers

The United States has been taken advantage of by other countries both friendly and not so friendly for many many decades. And we have a trade deficit of 800. Billion dollars a year. And that's second happen with me we have been mistreated. By many. Sometimes fairly but they're really very few instances where that's taken place and I don't blame. The countries I blame our leadership for allowing it. It happened when I was with president she and China as an example. We lose 500 billion dollars a year on trade. We have a deficit of approximately 500. Billion dollars a year with China. And we're doing things with China which are very strong but they understand it. But I was with him and I said to him in public I said look I'm not blaming you like blame our people for not. Doing a better job for allowing this to happen but it's like that with many. Countries other than smaller the European Union has been. Particularly. Toughen the United States. They make it almost impossible for us to do business with them. And yet they send their cars and everything else back into the United States. And they can do whatever they'd like but if they do that and we. Put a big tax of 45% in their cars and believe me they won't be doing it very long. The European Union has not treated us well. And it's been very very unfair trade situation I'm here to protect and one of the reasons I was elected as I'm protecting our workers on protecting our company's. And I'm not gonna let that happen. So we're doing tariffs on steel we cannot lose our steel industry it's. A fraction of what it once was. And we can't lose our aluminum industry also a fraction. Of what it once woods. And our country is doing well that massive tax cuts in all of the deregulation has really kicked us into gear. But I have to work on trade deals were working on NAFTA right now and if we're able to make a deal with Canada and Mexico in NAFTA. Then there will be no reason to do the tariffs with Canada and Mexico. But again other countries. We won't have that Jews. And unless they can do something for us as an example if the European. Union takes off some of the horrible barriers that make it impossible for our product to go into there. And we can start talking otherwise we're gonna leave it delays so the fact is we've been mistreated as a country for many years. And it's just not gonna happen in in. What this escalating how do you avoid this escalating into retreat more well let's we'll have to see you know when we're behind on every single country. Trade wars aren't so bad. You understand what I mean by that when we're down by 3.000000004e+19. Billion a hundred billion. The trade war hurts them doesn't hurt us. So we'll see what happens you know you can also. Take it in some cases we lose on trade plus we give them military. Where we are subsidizing them tremendously so not only do we lose on trade we lose on military. So and hence we have these massive deficit numbers in our country. We're gonna straighten out and we'll do it in a at a very loving way. You'll be a loving loving way they'll like us better and they will respect us much more. Because even they say it right now they say we can't believe we've gotten away. I mean two countries have said we cannot believe to be honest with you. We've gotten away with the so long now one of them made that statement before I got elected. He said I can't believe I made that statement before. I got elected but it's one of those things we have to straighten that we really have no chili's.

