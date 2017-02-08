Transcript for President Trump not 'very happy' with Russia sanctions bill, says Tillerson

Vice president Mike Pence says the president will sign a new building this week slapping Russia with new sanctions. Congress passed the bill last week with overwhelming support. Now it would severely limit the president's ability to lift any sanctions against Russia the secretary of state Rex tulips and said yesterday that neither he nor the president believe these sanctions are helpful in efforts to deal with Russia. The relationship. As you know on Russia continues to be under considerable stress I think of the events of the last week or so is is it getting worse. For care we can maintain some level of stability in that relationship and continue to find ways. To address areas of mutual interest and ways in which we can deal with our differences without those becoming open complexes whoa. We'll Tillerson also said that the president calls him late at night on weekends. When something comes into his head and the want to talk. And he says a president's tweets are part of the environment he says whatever the president chooses to express is needs to everybody. Us included.

