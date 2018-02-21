President Trump hears from survivors of school gun violence

More
ABC News' Amna Nawaz, political director Rick Klein and Katherine Faulders break down the headlines out of the session.
22:27 | 02/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump hears from survivors of school gun violence

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53259483,"title":"President Trump hears from survivors of school gun violence","duration":"22:27","description":"ABC News' Amna Nawaz, political director Rick Klein and Katherine Faulders break down the headlines out of the session.","url":"/Politics/video/president-trump-hears-survivors-school-gun-violence-53259483","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.