President Trump holds joint news conference with German Chancellor Merkel

More
The two world leaders fielded questions from reporters after meeting for the first time at the White House.
23:16 | 03/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump holds joint news conference with German Chancellor Merkel

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46207048,"title":"President Trump holds joint news conference with German Chancellor Merkel","duration":"23:16","description":"The two world leaders fielded questions from reporters after meeting for the first time at the White House.","url":"/Politics/video/president-trump-holds-joint-news-conference-german-chancellor-46207048","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.