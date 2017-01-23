'President Trump: The First Interview,' Tomorrow at 10/9c only on ABC

President Donald Trump will do his first interview with David Muir since taking the oath of office to become the 45th President of the United States. Watch the one-hour primetime special "President Trump: The First Interview" tomorrow at 10/9c on ABC.
0:15 | 01/23/17

Transcript for 'President Trump: The First Interview,' Tomorrow at 10/9c only on ABC

