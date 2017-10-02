Now Playing: President Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Hug at White House

Now Playing: Education Secretary Blocked by Protesters From Entering Public School

Now Playing: Protesters Gather Outside DC Middle School Where Secretary DeVos Is Expected to Visit

Now Playing: Rosie O'Donnell Gives Her Twitter Avatar a Steve Bannon Makeover

Now Playing: Japanese Prime Minister to Meet with Donald Trump

Now Playing: Tom Price Confirmed as HHS Secretary

Now Playing: Trump Fires Back on Supreme Court Nominee

Now Playing: Tom Price Wins Senate Confirmation as Health Secretary

Now Playing: Appeals Court Rules Unanimously on Trump's Immigration Order

Now Playing: Trump Suggests SCOTUS Nominee's Criticism Was Misrepresented

Now Playing: Trump Agrees to Honor 'One China' Policy in Call With China's Xi

Now Playing: The Way Forward For Democrats

Now Playing: Federal Appeals Court Rules Against Reinstating Trump's Immigration Ban

Now Playing: Kellyanne Conway Accused of Violating Ethics Rules by Urging Shoppers to 'Go Buy Ivanka's Stuff'

Now Playing: White House Pushes Back on Gorsuch's 'Disheartened' and 'Demoralized' Comment

Now Playing: Appeals Court Keeps Block on Trump Immigration Order in Place

Now Playing: Trump Tweets Disappointment With Nordstrom

Now Playing: Spicer Downplays Gorsuch's 'Disheartening' Comments

Now Playing: Trump Signs 3 Crime-Related Executive Actions