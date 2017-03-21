President Trump knocks NFL's Colin Kaepernick during Kentucky speech

The president took a swipe at the quarterback who refused to stand during the national anthem at last season's NFL games.
0:58 | 03/21/17

Transcript for President Trump knocks NFL's Colin Kaepernick during Kentucky speech
You San Francisco quarterback. I'm sure nobody ever. I'm just reporting the news. There was an article today I would have to report the news and then they senate made a mistake right but should know the people reporting that has been a mistake if it's wrong. But there was an article today reported. That NFL owners. Don't want to pick a mop. Because they don't want to get a nasty week from Donald Trump you believe. And I do zoom button. Setup I remember that when I'm that are reported to the people of Kentucky. Because they like it let people actually stand for the American flag right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

