President Trump on NATO: 'It's no longer obsolete' More Trump bashed the defense alliance for months on the campaign trail. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for President Trump on NATO: 'It's no longer obsolete' This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: President Trump on NATO: 'It's no longer obsolete'

Now Playing: Secretary of state makes historic visit to Moscow

Now Playing: 5 times White House press secretary Sean Spicer became the news

Now Playing: Trump won't say if he has confidence in Bannon: report

Now Playing: Trump speaks with Chinese leader on N. Korean 'menace'

Now Playing: Tillerson meets with Putin amid U.S.-Russia disagreements on Syria

Now Playing: Nikki Haley to Russia: 'Stop covering for Assad'

Now Playing: Sean Spicer: Fallout over Hitler comparison is 'painful to myself'

Now Playing: Republican Ron Estes wins tight special election for US House seat

Now Playing: Sean Spicer faces calls for resignation

Now Playing: Sean Spicer compares Syrian chemical attack to the Holocaust

Now Playing: Russian foreign minister scolds Rex Tillerson over Syria

Now Playing: Sean Spicer in the hot seat after downplaying the horror of the Holocaust

Now Playing: Spicer: Hitler 'didn't even sink to using chemical weapons'

Now Playing: Sessions makes clear: It's 'Trump era' of immigration enforcement

Now Playing: White House calls United passenger incident 'troubling'

Now Playing: Spicer raises eyebrows suggesting Hitler didn't 'sink to using chemical weapons'

Now Playing: Tillerson to discuss Syrian conflict in Moscow meetings

Now Playing: Russia 'cannot confirm' Putin will meet with Tillerson in Moscow

Now Playing: Sessions warns of 'Trump era' of immigration enforcement Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46759508,"title":"President Trump on NATO: 'It's no longer obsolete'","duration":"1:19","description":"Trump bashed the defense alliance for months on the campaign trail.","url":"/Politics/video/president-trump-nato-longer-obsolete-46759508","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}