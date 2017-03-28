Transcript for President Trump to order review of Clean Power Plan

President trump heads to the EPA today to sign an executive order aimed at unraveling president Obama's sweeping plan to curb global warming. The order will initiate a review of the clean power plan which restricts greenhouse gas emissions. At coal fired power plants the White House argues that they Obama air regulations have been burdensome. To the economy and American workers. The Pentagon is taking a close look at its operations in Iraq after a rise in civilian deaths military officials say multiple reviews are under way. On March 17 in Mosul residents say more than 100 civilians were killed. Another 150. Reportedly died in a strike on Saturday. Defense Secretary James Mattis says the US is always concerned about civilian deaths. There is no military force in the world that has proven more sensitive to stability casualties. We're keenly aware that every battlefield where an enemy hides behind women and how good it also met Kerry you. The human rights group Amnesty International says the US isn't taking adequate precautions to prevent civilian deaths. The Pentagon is now examining all available strike but he.

