You're watching on Spicer there the white house Press Secretary taking it. Daily press conference there at members of the white house press corps think a little heated parent looks like going back and forth and number at issues. He among the thing we haven't quite seen come up yet today's. Budget news the White House has released. Its new budget blueprint for a break it all down right here for if you know happens on Spicer press conference that ABC news currently that's going to be a whole breakdown of lecture to be something that goes on and I'm on an odd here in new York and I enjoined. By two folks who have been combing through that budget is on a Walt. Our deputy political director here in New York Whitney and down in our Washington DC bureau Steve Alex of taxpayers for common sense thanks so much for being you pat. Let's job. So Steve let's start with you down in DC this is the what do you do you go through these budgets make sense of scan your headline from this budget blueprint what stands out teeth so far. Well what stands out to me the most is the fact that so there's so little here. Are you talking about one point one trillion dollars worth the spending that's outlined in 62 pages. Now I recognize that this is the so called skinny budget anytime in new administration comes end date. Release a very. Scaled back budget and then a more full proposal later. But even if you look at it compared President Obama as his was almost a 140 pages this is 62. And you look at it compared and President Bush has as a 175 pages and again this is 62. And so that's one thing that really strikes me. At back here shares you've been coming to this budget to as I mentioned one of the things we heard Alan B director Michael Beatty talking about earlier. With that this is a change of course for the trump administration what it would be getting from the budget on what we. Also heard from it will be anything that they got these cuts and up and some increases. By combing through the president's own words he mingled Laney said the only director that you just mentioned said that they turned his. Words Clinton and policies into numbers and that's where they got some of these 62 pages. Steve what do you think you guys have mentioned in your analysis which I know is continuing online. But that this is a shift to a hard power budget we are we seeing that so far in the numbers. Sir in your viewers can and can read our analysis that www. taxpayer dot net on set but that plug in there that's not. Let. Really which we've seen is a big boost to defense spending on both in. This fiscal year that still ongoing this we have as the you're seventeen what they didn't supplemental air and then also in fiscal year. Eighteen. And what you've seen is a corresponding reduction or not necessarily corresponding but a significant reduction in and agencies like the State Department Agency for International Development. We should be more of the that the soft power type. Approach. So let's take a look at this I know we have a graphic that shows some of the hardest hit agencies let's start at the agency level and talk about what it actually means. Four people out there the top three agencies just percentage wise in terms of those who have taken the hardest hit. The Environmental Protection Agency the EPA. 31%. Reduction in State Department 29 and agriculture. And labor vote. 21. Health and human services coming in the not too far behind that eat he per cent cut chips are major. Major cuts but not entirely surprising. Right let's not surprising because these are things that don't come talked up I think is still surprising one to see the numbers in black and white. And Q you talked with people are actually acted. Today and and later TT. Been talking to a group. Appalachian Regional Commission. They find it different organizations in Appalachia. That will be totally cut some of these groups. Fund. Different kind of education for former coal miners for coal miners that have lost their jobs. That will be cut help these people that were very supportive of Donald Trump. And they're going to be negatively impacted by. By these budget cuts mean an after school programs across the country will be. Who will be cut you heard that molding in the press conference say that he hasn't seen any specific. And begin to issues that the use after school programs. Help kids now that seems to be pretty extraordinary. Statement because. How many children all over the country benefit from these programs that in a demonstrable evidence right that this programs actually work. But Steve get to be read here in terms of that the agencies that were hardest hot I know that. But the percentages were showing people write in terms of actual number is how is that shaking out in terms of what they added. For defense spending vs what they're taking away. Well they've they've argued that the that numbers actually sort of balance out on me and the that also kind of raises the other problem from our perspective and that is. On. This is really only they only gave us the discretionary budget. So this is one point one trillion dollars which is a lot of money don't get me wrong. But the fiscal year 2016. We spent almost four trillion dollars three point nine trillion dollar so there's all the mandatory programs as this does need to talk about. Much less the revenue that's going to be funding this and so you don't talk about balance or how out of balance the budget is we have no idea because we only have one side of the ledger and we're leaving now. Two thirds of the budget. Still and then once our one point two guys gonna say is that done. You know all cuts are not created equal. It's a shot a mention Appalachian Regional Commission. We've been a critic of that commission for a long time and adults authority. And they it Denali Commission is matter of fact the inspector general for the Denali Commission. Recommended that the the whole thing be abolished themselves and part of it is is eight it gets to something that the rector Maldini. Indicated in these these are duplicative programs of other rural assistance grants. And he's really politically driven programs that by very powerful senators that help them get established. So not all cuts are treated equal and certainly certain. Things are appropriate. So that you mentioned how little information there is you've also mentioned and one of your analyses. About the lack of transparency in how that worries you people don't really know what this means. But at they had promised that you know they went wherever they spent additional money they would save it as well can we save by looking at this budget that that's what this accomplish this. Well one thing I thought was pretty entertaining was actually in the in the supplemental appropriation so for the money for this year. On basically in the president's letter that submitted. The that the request. It said. You know mostly this would be offs that. That but that there was eighteen there was eighteen billion dollars that need to be cut from this year's budget and basically. It seemed to me didn't provide the cuts at all just told congress the fine eighteen billion dollars to cut in this year's fiscal the school year twice sentencing budget. Which is not very likely to happen is pretty hard to accomplish. On but generally they did try to find offsets now whether those offsets and it's a Seneca deadly talk more about this are palatable to congress is really an open question. Speaking of some offsets I think we've got. Fairly comprehensive let's hear some of the examples at least showing some of the agency's. Proposed to be cut in this budget and we can put that happened to Sean I wanted to ask you mentioned this earlier today C a whole host of regional commission and various projects and there there are. Sure as as Steve mentioned some that have come under criticism before but one of the overriding point is he's becoming out of his conversations a lot of these serve. Rural communities they serve small town communities many of these do. And those are by and large the communities that helped propel mr. come into the precedents. It's true and I think that we're gonna have to see over today in the coming days if those communities are the ones that. Where rise up and get angry and say that there against these budget cuts that we seen that Donald from. Does and react when people who voted for him and Steve that voted for him. I'm reach out and and he pays attention to the fifteenth we see on the campaign trail he's always talking about the states that voted for an I think that. If the lawmakers from those states if the people the voters from those states. Rise up and are angry about his budget cut that thing. Watching what happened from the White House be really entranced. Stevie I want to ask you this is the proposed budget right. So a lot of attention being paid to these big number at these percentages. A lot of reaction coming from all over the place to. As you mentioned this is just discretionary spending in here none of this touches entitlements which is. By a large the real problem when it comes to our deficit. And this isn't gonna under coach a lot more negotiations. And iterations moving forward right context here can explain to folks. What role this document will play moving forward. Well you know there's an old saying is that the president proposes and congress disposes and often they dispose of the president's budget and it becomes basically little more than a door stop. You know it's that's the contours of of the discussion and now it's going to move forward but. Congress has the final say. And what actually gets written in new appropriations now the president can Ito it. But all of the discretionary funding is is comes through twelve separate. Legislation he's the legislators post you want something at all crammed together. The president can't be so one particular restoration of funding or one particular. Program that's been resurrected he has to veto the entire bill and that makes it very hard to sort of released defense some of these cuts. And so what would all happen is is that we'll see what happens with Congo with the end administration how they testified to justify this budget. How congress reacts and then wolf will get the final numbers and at the end of that this clear. So we do you know evident there's going to be additional funds going to a certain number of agencies as you mentioned this speaks to. How this administration would like to govern where they want to put the priorities take a look here at some of the top increases. Going out to a few agencies Department of Defense the big winner here with a nine. Per cent increase in funding Department of Homeland Security with 7% increase in funding and department of veterans affairs to shift that the very clear signal from the top administration about where they see their priorities right. Right and we heard of course the president talk about this on the campaign trail all the time that he wanted to increase the military budget. You know what's interesting is that he's actually gotten criticism from at least one well known lawmaker John McCain at that increase isn't big enough. So United's it seems like. To echo what will it Steve and said that there's going to be criticism from both sides. It's interesting if you know back a few weeks ago when numbers started to be floated around it reported. Out to some degree and not confirmed by the White House as yet there with this big. Cut coming to the State Department that was floated and a number of retired military officials. Spoke out against it saying this is not going to keep us safe you know at soft power. Approach have to be balanced with the hard power diplomacy house to match the military. That doesn't seem to have discouraged her administration for making that kind of a cut. Right we even heard secretary of defense James math before he was a secretary of defense. Say how important the State Department programs are because it prevents from having used hard power that you mention. But of course you know we're seeing that with the lists in the mystique that's. So ST I'm curious you're down there in DC and their reaction is starting to pour in to some of these numbers. But this does set the Republicans up for a bit of an ideological battle right because there's been to groups have been saying. We cannot. Increase spending anywhere else until we handle entitlements the trump administration seems to be saying we're not gonna touch them. Right and that may have been fairly consistent on that message on that they were not going to look at social security and Medicare which are really. Because of the demographic wave of baby boomers retiring are really drivers of the deficit and dad and so we're going to. Least future deficits and debt and and that's something that's going to have to be reckoned with at some point. On in and into your point about you know it's it's it's cheaper too long on soft power hard power it's cheaper two. Fight your wars diplomatically with diplomats that it is to actually send men and women in harm's way and so that's. What I think a lot of the former military officials were trying to. Convinced that trump administration. Can't let to get from you guys that without a lot of this is about messaging. It is about sort of setting your your agenda making clear to people that you are making good on campaign promises that you are. Being the lawn in order a national security president. Knowing that much of this is going to be changed and generated upon moving forward. It doesn't really do the top administration any harm to say this is what we want to see happen we want to. Olson now bolster our military want to cut back on this soft power when it cut all these programs that we'll see doing any good for our communities it's. It's really just sort of additional campaign messaging at this. Fulton one program that's going to be cut is the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and not in this budget but. But essentially will be phased out and it that's unfamiliar to it to viewers because we hear that. All the time right that Sesame Street that big bird is gonna get cut. But it happened there have been cuts but it hasn't been completely phased out. And and that's because they're lawmakers and stepped in to think that because of the good that it does for America's children to think that one will known example. But a program that is cons we talked about being on the chopping block and you know has mostly been saved. An action to that point back when those earlier numbers were floated about State Department cut that was actually senator Lindsey Graham. Who was one of the most outspoken critic saying no way this is not get a pass Steve do you see other Republican leaders. Stepping in here to a poets some parts of this proposed budget. I certainly think it in certain areas in certain fields there's going to be opposition and and criticism particularly from the people who actually. Right the budget and great bit actual appropriations bills that fund government. There are very parochial to their interest and a lot of these programs mean catered towards their interest in so they'll be an effort to step open and protect amending. Two issues honest point for instance there are some cuts in this that actually were in. In president Obama's budgets and a clue and so for instance department agriculture one of the ones he cited it gets a lot of cuts. On part of it is talking about closing foreign far Farm Service Agency offices and reducing personnel. Well that's something that congress is explicitly fought against. In England that was proposed by the Obama administration to some of these it's pretty clear there's going to be. A fight on their hands. And that's because. These lawmakers who want to serve their constituents and for a lot of agriculture states. They fight hard for farmers. In this country and that. There their constituents. For sixteen. How powerful some things like Iowa is. I had it and that's why these budget cuts are talked about but in the and they don't get the chopping block. He left Illinois askew when a beer analyses you wrote about how this process was actually playing itself out much differently. Then it has in the past Tommie Liddell about that and why you think that's significant. Wal me as I mentioned earlier about just how this is such a you know it a shell of even what this getting budgets were for previous administrations. There's a lack of fund documentation it's also later in the process you know it'd. On both President Bush and President Obama submitted their skinny budgets on February 28. On end they were more robust with a lot of the analysis one the other things that I had point out yeah it is. It's only gives either an FY eighteen numbers normally in an and in budget you're gonna get a ten year projection of spending and revenue in and mandatory spending. And none of that is here. On worse posting be getting the full budget in May. But there are going to be kind of behind the eight ball because we haven't finished fiscal year 2017 appropriations that sort term. Extension expires the end of April. They gonna have to deal with that there have to deal with this supplemental request and then they're gonna be way behind as they start doing appropriations and later in the season and anytime you have a big change like this like you know that a lot of cuts. It just slows down the process because there's a lot of fighting over in the trenches over the various spending cuts and knew who its stance we're sort. The state your big take away seems to be that we don't know yet everything we need to narrow. To talk about what kind of impact budget like this attack. Yeah absolutely absolutely and end. You know and an as is so set up pointed out I mean because a lot of these cuts are probably going to be restored its belly and actually pointed out as long as the it it was get a free pass that something like this they can make sort of proposals and know that. They're the money is going to be restored but they'd maybe set the bar. Higher for some programs that that make sure they can continue to get extra funding and eight set the bar lower for some programs that make sure that they don't. Get fully restored. Just you what you take away and that's. I think that you know a lot of long lines went Steve inside is that we have to see you let the final budget looks like after the back and forth. But that the numbers to from the left complain a pretty sweeping even Mitt mobile and he said. At the said yesterday that the it cuts to the State Department are quote. Fairly dramatic and I think that. We need to see how this plays out but also if these large cuts down. Will be Wheaton is watching and following all the latest for you cut right if the Dallas from cats parents from common sense down in Washington DC interest on the walls here in New York thanks so much look at. Thank you thank them. Thanks to you at home for watching to stay here at all without court to good abcnews.com for complete coverage on all of these numbers a lot of agencies. That have been cut or getting additional funds and how and which communities are also being acted abcnews.com. Thanks so much for joining us stay right here. For all your latest live streams with you actress in.

