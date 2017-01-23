President Trump Pulls US From TPP

President Donald Trump signed an executive order this morning that called for the U.S.'s withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, fulfilling a promise made on the campaign trail, in a move he says will help American businesses.
0:40 | 01/23/17

Comments
Our ever gonna sign three memorandums. Right now the first one of withdrawal. From the nets of the United States from the trans Pacific partnership. Bruno's veterans day. Talking about his prolonged. Okay. Great thing for the American worker.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

