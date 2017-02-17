Transcript for President Trump pushes ‘America first’ theme in South Carolina speech

We're here today to celebrate American engineering. And American. Manufacturing. We're also here today to celebrate jobs. Jobs. This plane as you know is built right here. In the great state of South Carolina argot as a nation. Must be to rely less on imports and more products made he air in the USA. Right here in the U us. As your president I'm going to do everything I can't. To unleash the power of the Americans. And to put out great people back to work. This is our match by American. And high air American. You've heard me say it before. And I will say it again. From now on. It's going to be. America stars. Working together as a unit there is nothing we can not a comp. No task too large. No dream too great no goal beyond our reach and we will pass on to our children the freedom and prosperity. That is there American birthright our children will inherit. From us a nation that is strong that is proud. And that is totally free. And Egypt you will be part of creating. That new American. Future.

