President Trump pushes ‘America first’ theme in South Carolina speech

More
The president was in the state to tour a Boeing plant where the company is rolling out its new 787 Dreamliner aircraft.
1:53 | 02/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump pushes ‘America first’ theme in South Carolina speech
We're here today to celebrate American engineering. And American. Manufacturing. We're also here today to celebrate jobs. Jobs. This plane as you know is built right here. In the great state of South Carolina argot as a nation. Must be to rely less on imports and more products made he air in the USA. Right here in the U us. As your president I'm going to do everything I can't. To unleash the power of the Americans. And to put out great people back to work. This is our match by American. And high air American. You've heard me say it before. And I will say it again. From now on. It's going to be. America stars. Working together as a unit there is nothing we can not a comp. No task too large. No dream too great no goal beyond our reach and we will pass on to our children the freedom and prosperity. That is there American birthright our children will inherit. From us a nation that is strong that is proud. And that is totally free. And Egypt you will be part of creating. That new American. Future.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45568361,"title":"President Trump pushes ‘America first’ theme in South Carolina speech","duration":"1:53","description":"The president was in the state to tour a Boeing plant where the company is rolling out its new 787 Dreamliner aircraft.","url":"/Politics/video/president-trump-pushes-america-theme-south-carolina-speech-45568361","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.