-
Now Playing: Mass shooting at church in Texas: Special report
-
Now Playing: Mass shooting at church in small Texas town
-
Now Playing: Trump calls Texas church shooting an 'act of evil'
-
Now Playing: President Trump refers to Texas church shooting as 'mental health problem'
-
Now Playing: New details emerge in former DNC official's new book
-
Now Playing: Former Pence spokesman: Russia probe 'not coming up in the day-to-day operations' at the White House
-
Now Playing: President Trump arrives in Japan for first stop on 13 day Asia tour
-
Now Playing: Freedom Caucus chair on tax plan: 'Failure is not an option'
-
Now Playing: Trump has 'crossed the line a number of times': Preet Bharara
-
Now Playing: One-on-one with former DNC chair Donna Brazile
-
Now Playing: Donna Brazile's tell-all book slams the DNC party
-
Now Playing: President Trump arrives in Japan
-
Now Playing: President Trump embarks on first trip to Asia
-
Now Playing: Trump pushes for investigation of Hillary Clinton and DNC
-
Now Playing: Sen. Al Franken on AG Jeff Sessions: 'I don't think he told me the truth'
-
Now Playing: Donna Brazile: Everything you need to know
-
Now Playing: President Trump doesn't know if he'd fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions
-
Now Playing: Military hitting ISIS 'much harder' since NYC attack, Trump says
-
Now Playing: Ivanka Trump says sexual harassment can 'never be tolerated'
-
Now Playing: Trump takes on Clinton, DNC