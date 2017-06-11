Transcript for President Trump refers to Texas church shooting as 'mental health problem'

As far as your second. The question which is doing the first part of your question I think that mental health is your problem here it's losing. The very based on preliminary reports very deranged individual lot of problems over a long period of time. We have a lot of mental health problems in our country as do other countries. But this isn't a guns. Situation I mean we could go into it but it's a little bit soon to go into the fortunately somebody else had a gun that we're shooting in the opposite direction otherwise it would have been as bad as it was it would have been much worse. About. This is a mental health problem at the highest level. It's a very very sad event say these are great people and a very very sad but that's the way I view it thank you.

