Transcript for President Trump Signs Executive Orders at Pentagon

To signing two executive. Actions. To ensure the sacrifices of our military. Are supported. By the actions. Of our government. And who always peace. By the actions of first and signing an executive action to begin in Greek rebuilding. Of the armed services the United States. Developing a plan for new planes. New ships new resources. And new tools for our men and women. In uniform and I'm very proud to be doing. Secondly and establishing new bedding. Measures. To keep radical Islamic. Terrorists. Out of the United States of America we don't want him here. We weren't sure that we are not admitting into our country in the very threats our soldiers. Are fighting overseas. We only want to admit those into our country who will support. Our country and love deep. Our people.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.