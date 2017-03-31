Transcript for President Trump won't throw first pitch for Washington Nationals' opening day

So Donald Trump says he will not throw out the first pitch to kick off Major League Baseball season. He afraid of making a fool of himself and since one is not a problem to have. Think of the pitching and like you create spots he get caught I think he's afraid of getting booed. Really look at me what I I've personally been booed in every city in everything. I didn't discriminate and tradition of famous people to throw out the first pitch to check out some of the news we have some video. That anger at the end well. Fifty cent does that have backed by. You know yeah yeah. Is it that aren't yeah I asked I guess I guess I'd like I I don't watch a lot of baseball I just figured out who he was today snow this. I did I asked him do people get little and you said. Why have a PG negative vote. You heard at the. He does get used to it after all our presidents don't typically not a president but I did want to see from the Scott report. Who had a bit of throwing arm trump or Obama and when an election. And one half data third it was good he wasn't even a well we see that collects and electronic anti lock up. Baseball team unity not the dream yeah I don't object in China light it was so scary and I want. I'd like idiots of bonds sometimes only count half right about that. I'm not what I was gonna say is trump also will not go to the correspondents dinner. Yeah this year with women make fun of him he's so thin skinned it's almost as that is his parent his client. Afraid to get what they have to be adored it to be a lot to get to be at high. I've minutes eggs which has been around this guide his reaction I'm surprised not just president I'm surprised it went to be a celebrity because you know I am sure you can vouch for this but. You the good comes with a bat at a cost for all that attention and a lot of its negative criticism that he had his own show so he was in control right knee I think he's in control for like tomatoes he insists he just Pratt not acting as he now. Yeah. Yeah. You call for Eric she. I practiced I would practice every hour and now could not about the boss it's about people in the bleachers and hate it and oh yeah. Its children it. That base at me. Come on they glued Obama a couple of when he was there right. A couple of people booed Obama I never 100% yeah but he doesn't want any out that he adored him and only want trust himself to respond well to negative criticisms that's why he doesn't go to the White House. Wall safe I bet when he's in bedie has a clapper. I'll tell you what that it would I don't know. I'm. The yeah. Okay great little good. Oh I love and joy won at Y one of the best moments in my going through your career was after 9/11 now and President Bush came. And fewest that if heroic time for him to come out via absentee through a strike it was an awesome Yankee Stadium yeah. You. Ultimately he spills if you just have to enjoy what I don't know where enjoying bush let it goes compared to inspire you. Like I went down the road about. Scott like this this new found love I just I noticed blood and I know what he did I'm just saying in comparison.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.