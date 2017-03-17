-
Now Playing: Trump to slash State Department budget by 28 percent
-
Now Playing: Trump budget director Mick Mulvaney 'getting the money together to build the wall'
-
Now Playing: President Trump's budget blueprint calls for cuts to EPA, State Dept. and more
-
Now Playing: Kellyanne Conway tells behind-the-scenes story about Clinton's concession call
-
Now Playing: McDonald's confirms Twitter account was 'hacked by an external source' after anti-Trump tweet posted
-
Now Playing: GOP health care bill, Trump's wiretapping claim receive scrutiny
-
Now Playing: Spicer continues to defend Trump's wiretapping claims
-
Now Playing: Health care bill, Trump's budget plan face uphill battle in Congress
-
Now Playing: Rex Tillerson: Military action against North Korea is an option 'on the table'
-
Now Playing: Ex-Trump adviser Flynn paid $56,200 by Russian firms in 2015, documents show
-
Now Playing: Families face reality of possible budget cuts killing programs they use
-
Now Playing: Trump to meet Angela Merkel at White House
-
Now Playing: President Trump's 'America First' spending blueprint released
-
Now Playing: Key Senate committee denies credibility of Trump's Obama wiretapping claim
-
Now Playing: Judges in Hawaii and Maryland put key parts of Trump's travel ban on hold
-
Now Playing: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Ivanka Trump attend 'Come From Away' Broadway musical
-
Now Playing: Key takeaways from President Trump's new budget blueprint
-
Now Playing: President Trump's budget blueprint faces tough opposition
-
Now Playing: Trump's budget boosts funding for defense and homeland security
-
Now Playing: President Trump guts agencies in 'America first' budget