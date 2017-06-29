-
Now Playing: 'Common Sense': Trump's 'Morning Joe' tweets; health care and honoring the Fourth of July
-
Now Playing: Limited travel ban to take effect
-
Now Playing: President Trump's limited travel ban goes into effect tonight
-
Now Playing: The Note: Republicans press pause on health care bill
-
Now Playing: Roger Stone to testify next month before House Intelligence Committee
-
Now Playing: June 28, 2012: Affordable Care Act survives Supreme Court battle
-
Now Playing: Sarah Huckabee Sanders called out by reporter for calling Russia probe a 'hoax'
-
Now Playing: Protesters rally against proposed health care bill inside Sen. Rob Portman's office
-
Now Playing: 9 Republican senators say they do not support the health care bill
-
Now Playing: DHS announces updated security protocols for international flights to US
-
Now Playing: 22 million people would lose health insurance under Senate bill
-
Now Playing: What's inside the Senate GOP health care bill
-
Now Playing: McConnell delays Senate health bill vote amid lack of support
-
Now Playing: Vote on Senate health care bill delayed amid lack of support
-
Now Playing: Inside today's White House press briefing
-
Now Playing: Ivanka Trump: 'I try to stay out of politics'
-
Now Playing: Podesta defends Obama response to Russian hacking
-
Now Playing: Trump says 'OK' if no vote this week on health bill
-
Now Playing: The Note: The health care hustle
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court allows parts of Trump travel ban to take effect