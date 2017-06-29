President Trump's limited travel ban goes into effect tonight

More
The Trump administration's travel ban, which was mandated by executive order, will partially go into effect this evening at 8:00 p.m. ET, the State Department announced on Thursday.
0:47 | 06/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump's limited travel ban goes into effect tonight

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48353471,"title":"President Trump's limited travel ban goes into effect tonight","duration":"0:47","description":"The Trump administration's travel ban, which was mandated by executive order, will partially go into effect this evening at 8:00 p.m. ET, the State Department announced on Thursday.","url":"/Politics/video/president-trumps-limited-travel-ban-effect-tonight-48353471","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.