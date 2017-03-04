Transcript for President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner arrives in Iraq

It took a ton of questions about Jerry questioners role in the administration we've been getting kind of in bits and pieces. His name being dropped into different portfolios and today if you reported earlier we learned he's. What are you reading about how it looked terrible heat plea. Well at least that. Sean Spicer asked over and over get why is Jared Kushner and rock and not the secretary of state. I heard Chauncey at least twice it's not buying eerie twist meanings not saying anything. Against Rex Tillerson that your commission is going I think with our Sicilian Vega who asked about than many portfolios. Mr. Fisher has underneath it it in his. Brett. What you've been asked not just. Dick on the scene rock which today. Who owns them lots of other countries including China. Middle East peace. And also been making the governor the government works more smoothly. But it there it is an issue and I think any of those one would be a massive job for anybody. Shonn pointed out that of course is not working alone he missed each of these positions. But it is white Reza me that he is going to have to but that's going all mean. His differ position. Yeah every it stressing we haven't really been in this situation before where we've had to kind of negotiate family members taking on so many high profile role how we meant to process that's from the outside looking in. He went to Jared that's that is. Training for just about everything in this in in the top White House looked and nothing was really anticipated along these lines indeed there's nothing in. In law that anticipated having someone this close to the president. Family members in the service of the president there are anti nepotism laws but those don't apply directly to the White House staff. And then what's your eye on the inside whatever the titles are the fact that. He has a portfolio this broad. That touches on almost any conceivable area of foreign policy like you say Middle East peace and now Iraq all the way down to. At the opening Lloyd abuse epidemic and taking ideas from CEO's there is no way to effectively control the flows of information and it creates a power center that's without parallel. Inside this White House this is who the president. Trust this is the president's talks about talk that Republican lawmakers have been in direct talked with Jared Kushner and they feel like the president has. His trust they trust each other they like his use force on him they like the fact that he is. An avid consumer of the new someone like to learn what he doesn't know but there's no way to really guard against all of the different potential conflicts of interest that surround. Family business that is now the government's business in the White House.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.