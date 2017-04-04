-
Now Playing: Iowans Weigh in on President-elect Donald Trump
-
Now Playing: Susan Rice: 'Absolutely false' officials unmasked names for political purposes
-
Now Playing: Should President Trump's tweets be preserved for history?
-
Now Playing: Companies pull ads from 'The O'Reilly Factor'
-
Now Playing: Speaker Ryan encouraged by new GOP health care talks, won't set timeline for vote
-
Now Playing: Critics decry Trump's decision to roll back protections for working women
-
Now Playing: White House blames Obama admin for suspected Syria chemical attack
-
Now Playing: White House, Republicans trying to revive Obamacare repeal in new talks
-
Now Playing: Jared Kushner meets with Iraq's prime minister
-
Now Playing: President Trump's SCOTUS nominee clears a key committee
-
Now Playing: President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner travels to Iraq
-
Now Playing: President Trump expected to ask Chinese president to take action against North Korea
-
Now Playing: Senate Judiciary Committee advances Neil Gorsuch nomination
-
Now Playing: President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner arrives in Iraq
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch clears Senate Judiciary Committee
-
Now Playing: White House press secretary Sean Spicer takes questions after briefing
-
Now Playing: Nikki Haley says there's 'no love' between US and Russia
-
Now Playing: Nuclear option Republicans can use to confirm Gorsuch explained
-
Now Playing: White House sends mixed signals on Russia
-
Now Playing: WH advisor Jared Kushner travels to Iraq