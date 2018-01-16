-
Now Playing: Doctor declares Trump is in 'excellent health' after physical
-
Now Playing: Doctor Refuses to Treat Obama Voters
-
Now Playing: Who is the President's doctor?
-
Now Playing: Booker slams DHS secretary over response to Trump's 's---hole' comments
-
Now Playing: Trump denies making 's---hole' remark
-
Now Playing: DHS secretary grilled over Trump 's---hole' comments, 'did not hear' specific words
-
Now Playing: Steve Bannon arrives to meet with House Intel Committee
-
Now Playing: Trump faces more fallout from immigrant comments
-
Now Playing: Bannon expected to meet with House Intel Committee
-
Now Playing: Trump and lawmakers battle over Dreamer immigration deal
-
Now Playing: Trump pushes back: 'No, I'm not a racist'
-
Now Playing: Rep. John Lewis talks skipping Trump's inauguration, Charlottesville and his experience in the civil rights movement
-
Now Playing: Chelsea Manning confirms US Senate run
-
Now Playing: President Trump defends immigration comments: 'I'm not a racist'
-
Now Playing: Weekend Rewind: President Trump denies allegations of racism
-
Now Playing: Boeing 737 passenger jet skids off runway, dangles off cliff in Turkey
-
Now Playing: Republicans present during immigration reform meeting insist Trump did not use racist language
-
Now Playing: Trump inflammatory comments on 's---hole countries' in Oval Office immigration meeting
-
Now Playing: Republican strategists believe they will lose the House in 2018 midterms
-
Now Playing: Private Emmanuel Mensah: African immigrant, American hero